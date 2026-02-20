A semi-truck fire on I-95 sparked a brush fire in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday afternoon, a semi-truck caught fire on I-95 in St. Johns County, igniting nearby brush.

All northbound lanes between SR 207 and SR 16 on I-95 were shut down around 2:45 p.m., with all lanes opening back up around 5 p.m.

Traffic remained heavy afterwards as drivers were urged to use caution in the area.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue said crews worked quickly to extinguish the vehicle fire and then contain the brush fire.

No injuries were reported, according to responders.

