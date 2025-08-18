Semi truck fire shuts down I-295 at Beach Boulevard | First Alert Traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Traffic on Interstate 295 southbound at Beach Boulevard is being diverted Monday morning due to a semi truck on fire, Jacksonville police said just after 4 a.m.

Police said the roadway will be closed until further notice and I-295 traffic is being diverted onto Beach Boulevard.

