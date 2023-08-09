Senator calls for answers from DOJ, USPS about response to mail carrier attacks

WASHINGTON D.C. — There are growing calls for a crackdown on the spike in violent attacks against U.S. Postal Service (USPS) mail carriers.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Sen. Dick Durbin sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland this week with more than a dozen questions about what is being done to address this problem.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“In addition to my concern about this brazen criminal activity and its impact on victims, I also worry deeply about the downstream consequences of such crime,” Durbin wrote. “For example, certain neighborhoods may become delivery deserts where residents cannot rely on the mail for delivery of critical items like medication and food.”

Durbin notes that despite requesting information from the DOJ in April about its efforts to address this issue, “DOJ did not provide an informative response about its efforts to work with USPS and USPIS to hold accountable those committing these crimes.”

Read: How to avoid back-to-school scams that put your money and identity at risk

He did point out that USPS has taken steps including starting a nationwide initiative to replace arrow locks with electronic locks, since arrow keys are a major target for thieves.

According to USPS, the initiative also includes installing high security collection boxes.

The spike in attacks against mail carriers has been a topic of concern on Capitol Hill.

“Robberies of postal carriers have increased by 78 percent resulting in nearly 500 robberies alone in 2022,” said Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-MD) during a May hearing.

Durbin is asking the DOJ and USPS about how many prosecutions there have been and whether this problem is being prioritized.

He is also asking for details about the process to switch to electronic locks and about efforts to secure election mail.

Read: Georgia man and woman to serve time in federal prison for detailed scam

USPS confirmed it has received the letter and said it will answer the Senator directly.

Durbin has requested a response within three weeks.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

So far, we have not heard back from the DOJ about the letter.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.