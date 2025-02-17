Serial dollar store burglar caught in the act, says JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of robbing several dollar stores in Jacksonville has been arrested, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the first break-in happened earlier this month at a dollar store on Blanding Blvd.

Surveillance video obtained by police reportedly showed 36-year-old Michael Wilt smashing the glass front door, breaking open a display case, and stealing cigarettes.

Similar cases were later reported at several other dollar stores in the area.

JSO says its District 4 Violent Crime Task Force managed to catch Wilt while staking out a store on 103rd street.

He was arrested on February 6th, according to JSO jail logs, after being observed breaking the front door of that location the same way.

Wilt is being charged with grand theft, resisting an officer, and at least 7 counts of burglary.

