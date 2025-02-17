Wreckage of plane in deadly Flagler County crash being transported to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation into a flight that ended with one person dead in Flagler County Friday night.

The small plane, a Cessna 208, was heading to Palatka that night, but never arrived. The Flagler County Sheriff’s office later found the wreckage in a heavily wooded area near Pierson.

Investigators say the plane took off from the Sebastian Municipal Airport around 5:50 p.m. Friday. The pilot reportedly took a right turn during the flight and disappeared from radar.

It’s estimated to have hit the ground at about 6:40 p.m, killing the pilot.

The pilot has yet to be identified.

The wreckage is now heading to a secure facility in Jacksonville to be further examined by investigators.

NTSB says the next steps include requesting radar data, weather information, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records.

The organization says a preliminary report on the incident is expected within 30 days of the accident, but may not include a definite cause.

A probable cause of the crash will be detailed in a final report, which NTSB says is expected within 12 to 24 months.

Witnesses or anyone with video related to the crash are asked to contact NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

