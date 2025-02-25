‘Serve the people’: Gov. DeSantis signs executive order to create Florida DOGE task force

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the creation of the Florida State Department of Governmental Efficiency task force on Monday.

It aims to “further eliminate waste within state government, save taxpayers money, and ensure accountability in Florida,” according to a news release.

The task force will eliminate bureaucracy, review colleges and universities, further examine state agencies, audit local governments, and return unused and surplus federal dollars.

“Florida has set the standard for fiscally conservative governance, and our new Florida DOGE task force will do even more to serve the people of Florida,” DeSantis said in the release. “It will eliminate redundant boards and commissions, review state university and college operations and spending, utilize artificial intelligence to further examine state agencies to uncover hidden waste, and even audit the spending habits of local entities to shine the light on waste and bloat.”

The task force will serve a one-year term.

Click here to read the executive order.

