Serving up justice, and breakfast in Nassau County; DoorDash delivery driver arrested for DUI

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office helped with a DUI investigation and a DoorDash delivery this morning after the driver was arrested.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The person who ordered the food said he got a call from who he thought was his driver checking in on his whereabouts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

It ended up being the deputy who had to explain what was going on.

A DUI investigation turned into a delivery for Nassau County Dale Hutcherson, dropping off Chick-fil-A to 17-year-old Clayton Davis.

“I was out in the duck woods and I was just trying to get a few ducks before I came home, then get a nice breakfast and go to work,” Davis said. “Almost home and place the order, breakfast bowl, Coke Zero.”

Read: Florida Sheriff’s Association increases reward to find suspected Ocala mall shooter

But that breakfast bowl and Coke Zero showed up a little bit later than expected.

“Estimated time it kept getting push backed and I was like uh-oh, so I look on the app, it said John and it looks like he’s pulled over,” Davis said. “So I texted -- hey John what’s going on and I get a text from him just call.”

His original driver John Kaminski was arrested for DUI and two counts of possession of a scheduled substance after deputies said he hit cones and almost other cars near the Chick-fil-A on State Road 200.

“Noticed a to-go order in the passenger seat and as we were going through the car the message went on the phone that I saw, I didn’t see an address so I told him to call,” Deputy Hutcherson. “Made a phone call to him found out where he was and made sure he got his breakfast so he didn’t starve.”

Read: Crash shuts down I-95 northbound at the Florida-Georgia state line

Deputy Hutcherson was the backup during the traffic stop and knew he had to finish the order.

“I’d want someone to bring me my food if I was hungry,” Deputy Hutcherson said.

“I’m a religious man and that was closest thing I seen to Jesus so far -- my Chick-fil-A coming up in the driveway like that,” Davis said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deputy Hutcherson said he was just doing his job to help out the community, and to get out of doing some paperwork with the towing company, so he left that to his partner.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.