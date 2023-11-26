Seven Duval County schools given the Purple Star of Distinction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Seven DCPS schools were among dozens in Florida to be designated by the state as “Purple Star Schools of Distinction.”

This distinction recognizes schools who provide tremendous support to military families.

The Department of Education provided the list of district schools chosen for this distinction.

Alimacani Elementary School

Chimney Lakes Elementary School

Duncan U. Fletcher High School

James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School

Oceanway Elementary School

Venetia Elementary School of the Medical Arts

Waterleaf Elementary School

