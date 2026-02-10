Severe drought leads to water shortage in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns River Water Management District declared a “moderate water shortage” on Tuesday for Duval County and portions of Alachua, Baker, Bradford and Marion counties.

The decision follows an evaluation of low rainfall totals and declining groundwater levels across North Florida.

Rainfall in the affected counties remained at or below 40 inches over the past year. Groundwater monitoring sites in Marion and Duval counties were recorded at or below the 15th percentile, with some areas currently experiencing severe or extreme drought.

The order encourages voluntary water reductions. This includes public supply, commercial, industrial, institutional, agricultural, landscape, recreation and aesthetic uses.

Property owners and managers are encouraged to plan for the potential of extended dry conditions and the possibility of mandatory restrictions should the shortage advance to a more severe phase.

