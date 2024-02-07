‘Shame on Jacksonville:’ Scolding remarks about Bold City aren’t being well received by lawmakers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Shame on Jacksonville.”

Those were the words of the Florida State Senator sponsoring legislation that would prohibit local governments from removing historic monuments during the bill’s second committee hearing Tuesday night.

“Show me the monuments in Jacksonville that have recognized the Black culture and the achievements in Jacksonville. Shame of Jacksonville for not recognizing that,” said State Senator Jonathan Martin (R-Fort Myers).

Martin’s comments are drawing backlash here in the Bold City.

“We should be offended and take offense to that,” said State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville).

Nixon argued Martin’s comments ring hollow, considering they were made as he closed on his bill, which would require Jacksonville’s two former Confederate monuments to be put back up.

“Especially since we know that those Confederate monuments were basically a slap in the face to Black people,” said Nixon.

Jacksonville has become central in the debate over the monuments bill, after Mayor Donna Deegan ordered the removal of the Confederate statues in Springfield Park in December.

But it’s worth pointing out, Jacksonville has many murals, parks and monuments dedicated to prominent Black historical figures.

To name a few, there’s the Ritz Theater and museum, the statue of “Bullet Bob” Hayes in A Philip Randolph Park… A park named in honor of the local civil rights advocate.

And after former Mayor Lenny Curry removed the statue and plaque from the Confederate obelisk that once stood in what was formerly known as Hemming Park, the park was renamed in honor of James Weldon Johnson, who wrote the Black national anthem.

“And these are folks who need to be uplifted and highlighted for their contributions to our city,” said Nixon.

We emailed Senator Martin and his staff asking if the Senator stood by his comments.

We didn’t hear back.

Nixon argued Jacksonville hasn’t always gotten things right throughout history, but it’s a city headed in the right direction.

“Jacksonville is working to get its storied past right and to really highlight the contributions of Black Americans,” said Nixon.

She noted the Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park, which is currently being constructed in LaVilla, is just the latest way the city is seeking to do that.

Action News Jax did reach out to the mayor’s office form comment on Senator Martin’s statements.

We were told her office does not have a comment on the Senator’s opinion.

