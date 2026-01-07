Shands Bridge to close for weekend maintenance

If you’re planning to cross the Shands Bridge this weekend, you’ll need to find another route.

The bridge on State Road 16 is set to close at 9 p.m. Friday, January 9, and will stay closed until 4 a.m. Monday, January 12, for routine maintenance.

Drivers should use the Buckman Bridge as a detour and allow extra time for travel.

If crews need more time, the bridge could close again the following weekend, starting Friday, January 16, through Monday, January 19.

At the same time, workers will be speeding up paving work on Leonard C. Taylor Parkway, right between MOBRO Marine and the bridge.

Expect single lane closures there, with traffic flaggers helping people get to homes and businesses.

