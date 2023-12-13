Shands Bridge lane closures to impact traffic this evening

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has issued a traffic advisory for drivers looking to cross the Shands Bridge.

Beginning on Wednesday at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Thursday the Shands Bridge (SR-16) will experience lane closures. FDOT said the delays for drivers over the bridge are for crews to complete repair and maintenance.

One direction at a time is expected to be closed intermittently. Maintenance crews with flags will be directing the flow of traffic.

Drivers are being asked to drive slowly and expect delays. Crews with flags, signage, and other safety equipment will direct drivers safely through the closures.

