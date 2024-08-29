‘Shark scavenged’ dead dolphin found on St. Augustine Beach recovered by St. Johns County, FWC

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — A dead dolphin was found washed ashore on St. Augustine Beach on Tuesday morning.

St. Johns County shared a video on Thursday of the county’s Beach Services and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removing the dolphin from the beach.

The county said a beachgoer found it south of the A Street beach access and reported it to a toll worker.

“Not much is remaining. It is heavily shark scavenged, but it does appear that this dolphin was in poor body condition and had something going on prior to the sharks,” Nadia Lentz, Marine Mammal Assistant, can be heard saying in the video.

People who see an injured, stranded, or dead animal on the beach or elsewhere are urged to call the FWC hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

