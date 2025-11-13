UPDATE: Escaped Putnam inmate captured

PALATKA, Fla. — UPDATE, 11:40 AM: Eddie Tripp, 27, a convicted felon from Palatka, is back in custody. All schools that were locked down have resumed normal operations.

END UPDATE

There’s a heavy law enforcement presence before noon Thursday in the area surrounding the hospital, St. Johns Avenue, and Kay Larkin Apartment area in Palatka following the escape of an inmate during a medical appointment.

Eddie Tripp, 27, a convicted felon from Palatka, escaped during a medical appointment and was last seen near the hospital and MedEx in a blue jumpsuit, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post.

Tripp was arrested by the Palatka Police Department in October for aggravated battery and kidnapping and is considered dangerous.

Out of an abundance of caution, St. Johns State College, Kelley Smith Elementary School, and Reading Center Charter School are on lockdown. Traffic in these areas will be limited. Authorities urge the public not to approach Tripp if seen and to call 911 immediately.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant while law enforcement continues their search for Tripp.

