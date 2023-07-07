Sheriff T.K. Waters walk the neighborhoods of Jacksonville to raise awareness for crime prevention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Sheriff’s Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk is a chance for members of the community to talk with the Sheriff and JSO officers about crime taking place in their area.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Sheriff T.K. Waters and Patrol Zone 4 Assistant Chief Scott Dingee, along with other members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be at the Sheriff’s Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk tomorrow, Saturday, July 08, at 10:30 a.m. in the Westside Area of Jacksonville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Participants and officers will be walking around the Oak Hill Community, encompassing South Tempest Street, Rambler Road, Dart Drive, Falcon Street, and Fiat Lane.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Participants can park at Jacksonville Heights Elementary School located at 7750 South Tempest Street.

Crime prevention walk

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.