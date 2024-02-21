Sheriff’s department said skeletal remains found by fishermen in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — On Mon., Feb. 19, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hawk Haven Road in Middleburg after several fishermen reported seeing possible human remains.

Deputies confirmed what the fishermen found as “weathered skeletal remains.”

CCSO collected what it found and submitted the remains to the medical examiner’s office for identification and to further the investigation.

“At this time, we have no reason to believe foul play is involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

If further information is provided, this story will be updated.

