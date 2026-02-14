Shooting on College Street leaves two men injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning on College Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident happened around 2:08 a.m. when an argument between the two men escalated.

The victim was sitting in his car when the suspect approached and fired multiple shots. Both the victim and his girlfriend returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The victim was shot in the shoulder, while the suspect was struck in the abdomen and foot.

Both were reported to be in stable condition.

JSO asks anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

