Shooting victim’s son says his mother was targeted for testifying in a criminal trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The son of a Jacksonville shooting victim tells Action News Jax he believes his mom, Cassandra Brown, was targeted as retaliation for testifying in a criminal trial. She died Friday night,

That trial was Carla Hill’s, the woman who shot a man on Grothe Street last June. She was found guilty of aggravated battery and sentenced to life.

Calvin Brown said Cassandra started receiving threats after testifying against Hill.

“This individual, being incarcerated, started sending threats over the jail phone,” said Brown. “After he was released, he came in the same vicinity where my mom was killed at. He came there and threatened her over five times.”

Action News Jax is not naming that man, because the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed he is a suspect. But Brown said just last week, those threats got worse.

“This individual chased my mom around my family members’ car with two guns in his hand,” said Brown. “My other cousin stepped in front of him and told him I’m not going to allow you to shoot my aunt. My cousin put my mom in the car with her, and she drove off.”

Brown said as he works to get justice for his mom, he wants to know what protections are put in place for witnesses in a criminal trial.

Action News Jax reached out to JSO and the State Attorney’s Office about the claims.

JSO said it is still an active investigation.

First Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest.

