‘Should have been done years ago’: FDOT to complete signage project on Buckman years after initial completion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re driving over the Buckman bridge, you may have noticed that the overhead electric signs are dark. They are part of an FDOT Signage improvement project. However, that project was supposed to be completed nearly four years ago.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

FDOT tells ANJ they hope to have the electric signs ready to go by this summer.

FDOT will be doing some work next week on the Buckman Bridge for a Finger Joint Replacement Project. However, that work is unrelated to the signs still being out. According to FDOT, the signs would communicate with motorists whether lanes are free-flowing, slowed, or blocked on the bridge.

According to FDOT’s website, the Buckman Signage Project was slated to start in July 2019 and was expected to be completed by Summer 2021.

However, FDOT tells ANJ that the signs were put up between April 2022 and October 2022. Today they are still dark.

FDOT will be doing some work next week on the Buckman Bridge for a Finger Joint Replacement Project. However, that work is unrelated to the signs still being out.

“That should have been done four years ago,” said Jacksonville resident Samuel Gonzales.

Gonzales has been driving over the Buckman Bridge for years. He says the signs are needed for safety purposes.

“Considering the number of accidents that have happened on the Buckman Bridge over the last couple of years, I would say it’s definitely a concern. It’s a little worrying, honestly,” said Gonzales.

We asked FDOT for a statement on where they are with the project and the reason for the delay. You can read the full statement below.

The Buckman Bridge is currently under construction as part of overhead signage improvements. The signage improvements include traditional, static signage as well as electronic signage to communicate with motorists whether lanes are free-flowing, slowed, or blocked on the bridge. The static signage has been largely completed and installed on the bridge; however, the electronic signage requires specialty materials that are designed to the specifications of the bridge. The contractor is working to install these specialty materials over the next several weeks. As part of FDOT’s requirements to bid on an infrastructure improvement project, contractors are required to have a performance bond from a third-party insurer or bonding agency. The performance bond ensures taxpayers are insulated if the awarded contractor is unable to complete the project. The original contractor, Florida Safety Contractors Inc., was unable to complete the project on the Buckman Bridge, and the bondholder, called a surety, was required to complete the work. In part, due to a bondholder performing the work and assigning a surety contractor, the project has been delayed. The overhead electronic signage is expected to be operational, and the signage project is expected to be completed this summer, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting. FDOT appreciates the patience and understanding of the public. — Hampton Ray, Community Outreach Manager, Florida Department of Transportation

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.