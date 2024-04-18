Silver Alert cancelled as 83-year-old missing man found safe

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — UPDATE: The sheriff’s office has said that Anthony Masters has been located and is safe.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man in St. Johns County.

Anthony Masters was last seen driving near the 50th block of Timoga Trail in St. Augustine.

The sheriff’s office said Masters is in the early stages of dementia. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve collared shirt, gray sweatpants, and may be wearing glasses. He is driving a 2018 silver Toyota Camry with tag number BF89MB.

If you have any information about his location, call 911 or the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 824-8304.

