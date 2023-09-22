The Sing Out Loud Music Festival kicks off in Downtown St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Sing Out Loud festival kicks off Friday and it’s bringing big headliners to St. Augustine with two days of live music, food and fun.

The big headliners are “The Black Keys” and “Mumford and Sons”.

It’s all happening at Francis Field in Downtown St. Augustine.

“This is the first time in 10 years since there’s been a festival this size put on to this field,” said the production manager, Carl Liberatore.

Event organizers said they are expecting a total of 32,000 people this weekend, and the festivals’ impacts are felt throughout the city.

From road closures that will shut down West Castillo Street, Riberia Street, and Orange Street, to local restaurants.

“We love it,” said Daniel Lege, the Tini Martini Bar Manager “We love having people come in and experience our beautiful city.”

The Tini Martini Bar is already a busy spot just half a mile from all the activity and the manager said they are welcoming all the new faces to St. Augustine.

“We’ll definitely have more people coming in tonight and tomorrow night than we would normally on a regular Friday or Saturday night,” said Lege. “We are ready for everyone.”

Action News Jax spoke with some people attending the festival, who said they are excited for the weekend.

“One of our favorite bands that connected us as friends is playing tonight, Lord Huron, and so we are super excited,” said Sophia Rodriguez.

