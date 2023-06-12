Sing Out Loud Festival in St. Augustine offering 1-day tickets, layaway plans

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Sing Out Loud Festival in St. Augustine is introducing a new ticket choice for attendees.

The festival will have a limited number of one-day general tickets available.

These tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday.

The September 22 & 23 Francis Field Showcase will feature The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, Lord Huron, Maggie Rogers and more. Tickets range from $125 to $155 depending on the day you choose.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Also, to make the event more accessible, the festival will be offering layaway payment plans for one- and two-day tickets.

Click here for more information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.