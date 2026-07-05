Four sentenced to federal prison for armed robberies in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a series of armed robberies at retail stores in Jacksonville, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced.

U.S. District Judge Jordan E. Pratt sentenced Tresonda Benefield, 26, Nathanial Carter, 25, and Jackeri Lewis, 28, to 16 years and 1 month each in federal prison. Jakeithiyan Daniel, 25, was sentenced to 14 years and 6 months.

All four were also ordered to pay restitution for the money stolen.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Benefield, Carter and Daniel pleaded guilty on July 8, 2025, while Lewis pleaded guilty on June 9, 2025.

According to court documents, the group robbed four Jacksonville stores between April 9 and May 1, 2024. Benefield, Carter and Lewis took part in all four robberies, while Daniel joined for the final two.

Court documents state Benefield surveilled the stores beforehand and drove the group to each location shortly before closing time. As employees began locking up for the night, the masked and armed crew approached them and forced them back inside to open the safe. Employees were then made to hand over the cash inside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In total, the group stole more than $11,000 from the four stores.

The case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Cannizzaro prosecuted the case.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.