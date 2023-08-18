The City of St. Augustine is offering free parking and shuttle for the Sing Out Loud festival

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Free parking and shuttle bus for the Sing Out Loud festival from Sept. 22 to 23.

Sing Out Loud Festival will host multiple performances on Francis Field as part of the month-long music festival and necessitates the use of the Historic Downtown Parking Facility as part of the event’s emergency response plan to ensure public safety.

Free shuttle service will be provided to the Visitor Information Center from three parking locations:

198 & 212 West King Street, located at the intersection of US1 and King Street

St. Johns County Health Department, 200 San Sebastian View

San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Avenue.

On Friday, at the St. Johns County Health Department, parking is available only from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. The San Marco Lot and W. King parking lot are available from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday. All parking locations will be available on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

For questions, contact the Sing Out Loud Festival at (904) 209-3746 or send an email to singoutloudinfo@sjcfl.us.

