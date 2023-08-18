Putnam police participating in ‘Operation Safe Kids’ next week to ensure safety near school zones

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is launching “Operation Safe Kids” next week to call attention to traffic safety around schools.

The sheriff’s office said it wants to remind drivers to pay attention to school zones, as kids are boarding buses and crossing the street regularly when the lights are on.

Operation Safe Kids is a state-wide initiative that several police agencies all across Florida are participating in. The goal is to make sure kids, parents and school faculty and staff stay safe going to and from schools. This includes not just school zones, but also bus routes, speeding and not adhering to bus “stop” signs.

So, don’t be alarmed when you see a larger police presence than usual near your child’s school next week!

