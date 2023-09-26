SJC to hold countywide vulnerability assessment meeting on Friday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Fri., Sept. 29 St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners will hold a meeting to begin the process of a countywide vulnerability assessment.

Funded entirely by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the assessment is estimated to cost $500,000.

Results will help the county measure the potential impacts of flooding and sea level rise. The purpose is to identify structures, infrastructure, people and natural resources that may be effected.

The meeting is set to begin at 3 p.m. and will run until 5 p.m. at the St. Johns County auditorium.

To find out more about the assessment click here. Those unable to attend will be able to watch live at www.sjcfl.us/gtv.

