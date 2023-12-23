ALL LANES OPEN: SJCFR worked on a car fire on I-95 South

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue is currently on the scene of a passenger vehicle fire on Interstate 95 southbound at MM327, between County Road 210 and International Golf Parkway.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to SJCFR, all lanes are now open.

Action News Jax is working on getting more information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.