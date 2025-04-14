SJSO to host Teen Driving Challenge for upcoming drivers this summer

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a teen driver challenge later this Summer.

The program, connected directly through the Florida Sheriffs Association, aims to help student drivers improve their driving skills through help from deputies during a one-day class.

Student drivers are required to provide their own vehicles to participate.

The program will be held on the following dates from 8 am to 3 pm:

June 10, 2025

June 11, 2025

June 12, 2025

June 17, 2025

June 18, 2025

June 19, 2025

June 20, 2025

June 23, 2025

June 24, 2025

June 25, 2025

June 26, 2025

July 8, 2025

July 9, 2025

July 10, 2025

July 15, 2025

July 16, 2025

July 17, 2025

July 18, 2025

July 21, 2025

July 22, 2025

July 23, 2025

July 24, 2025

Space is limited and registration is required, click HERE to learn more.

