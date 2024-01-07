SJSO: Two pedestrians were hit after a DUI crash near Castillo de San Marcos

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Early Sunday morning, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the Fort Parking lot.

The SJSO DUI unit handled a DUI crash.

According to police, two pedestrians were hit and are in critical condition at area hospitals.

SJSO says that are waiting for a brief to release further details.

