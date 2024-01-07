CCSO is currently using their SWAT and negotiators to deal with an armed barricaded subject

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is currently at Southwest Gerald Conner and Southwest Arrow.

According to CCSO, they are using their SWAT and negotiators to deal with an armed barricaded subject.

This reported incident is inside a single residence.

It is advised to avoid the area while the situation is being resolved.

Action News Jax is reaching out for more details.

