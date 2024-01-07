JSO: Man shot to death on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to 8600 Ivy Mill Court about a person shot.

When officers arrived on Sunday night, they found a victim inside a home with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital but then passed away.

The homicide detectives are still on scene and it is still an ongoing investigation.

JSO does not have a suspect at this time. According to police, it is unclear how many shots were fired or who called 911.

JSO says it is still unclear if there was anyone else in the residence.

The victim was in his 40s. No witnesses are detained.

