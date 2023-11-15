Small business leaders invited to City of Jacksonville opportunity forum kicking off on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Small and Emerging Business Office (JSEB) is inviting business leaders to learn what the city offers to help be successful.

The Equal Business Opportunity Forum kickoff event will be held on Thur., Nov. 16, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Hicks Auditorium at the Jacksonville Main Library.

JSEB said that small business leaders will learn about resources offered through the office. This includes support on contracting, education initiatives, and access to capital, all in support of May Donna Deegan’s vision to make Jacksonville “the small business capital of the Southeast.”

“The City of Jacksonville Equal Business Opportunity Office is committed to empowering the city’s small business community through its educational initiatives, community engagement goals, capital access program, and the growth of contracting opportunities,” Gregory Grant, EBO and JSEB administrator, said. “The Jacksonville Small and Emerging Business team is eager to hear from Jacksonville’s small business community on ways to better support and serve the local businesses of this great city!”

District 2 City Councilman Mike Gay and Angie Dixon, Ombudsman for the City of Jacksonville will be speaking at the forum.

To register for this event, visit: https://jseb.coj.net/.

