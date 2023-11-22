Small Business Saturday in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This weekend, you can support your local small businesses on Small Business Saturday.

All day saturday in Downtown Jacksonville you are encouraged to shop small with over 30 businesses participating.

And to help you shop, organizers have made a passport to help you, “navigate your stops with familiar shops.”

Shopping at the Riverside Arts Market and visiting the Florida theatre.

Click here to download your passport and download your passport.

