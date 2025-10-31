SNAP benefits may have been saved by a court, but stagnation in DC makes continued funding uncertain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Federal food aid will be extended beyond the midnight deadline using the US Department of Agriculture’s reserve funds.

That was the decision that came out of a federal court on Friday afternoon, providing some solace to the three million Floridians who rely on SNAP benefits, but there’s no guarantee that the solution will stick.

The ongoing stalemate in DC continues to threaten nutrition benefits, given the USDA’s $5 billion emergency fund won’t be enough to fully fund SNAP benefits through the end of next month.

State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) also pointed out, the ruling could be reversed.

“But I do think we need to watch out because there may be a possibility that this administration decides to appeal this ruling, right? Because at this point, cruelty is the point,” said Nixon.

We asked Northeast Florida’s Congressional delegation what they’re doing to break the grid lock.

Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL 6th District) put the blame squarely on Senate Democrats.

“Democrats have to vote to reopen the government. I mean, there’s no deal. There’s no negotiation. They have voted to keep the government closed,” said Fine.

Congressman Aaron Bean (R-FL 4th District) took the same position.

“The clock is ticking, and the consequences of Senate Democrats’ inaction will be felt at kitchen tables across the country,” said Bean in an emailed statement.

Congressman John Rutherford (R-FL 5th District) echoed those sentiments.

“SNAP would be fully funded if only five Senate Democrats would come to their senses and pass the clean continuing resolution that I voted for in the House,” said Rutherford in an emailed statement.

President Donald Trump has floated what he described as the “nuclear option”, which calls for doing away with the filibuster - A Senate rule that requires 60 votes to pass legislation.

We reached out to Florida’s US Senators Rick Scott and Ashley Moody, asking them what they’re doing to reopen the government and whether they support ending the filibuster.

We didn’t hear back from Moody, and Scott’s office referred us to past comments he’s made about the shutdown, which did not address the filibuster question.

Congressman Fine, however, said he’s open to at the very least amending the filibuster when it comes to budget bills specifically.

“Should the minority be able to hold the entire country hostage and shut down the government? I think it’s worth taking a look at for these sort of budgetary issues,” said Fine.

Rutherford and Bean both refrained from calling for filibuster reform or repeal.

And while Republicans continue pointing the finger at Democrats in the upper chamber, State Senator Shevrin Jones (D-Miami Gardens) argued it’s Republicans who hold the cards.

“And the fact that the Democrats are holding the line right now for the fact to ensure that we don’t have a nation of sick people,” said Jones. ”I will continue to push the fact that they should hold the line and the federal government should do what’s right and feed the American people and stop bargaining with peoples’ lives.”

