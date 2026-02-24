Local

Some City of Jacksonville websites are down, city looking into cause of outage

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several City of Jacksonville websites are currently down.

That includes jacksonville.gov, jaxsheriff.org, myjfrd.com, taxcollector.jacksonville.gov, and kidshopealliance.org.

The city said it is looking into the cause of the outage.

