Some City of Jacksonville websites are down, city looking into cause of outage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several City of Jacksonville websites are currently down.

That includes jacksonville.gov, jaxsheriff.org, myjfrd.com, taxcollector.jacksonville.gov, and kidshopealliance.org.

The city said it is looking into the cause of the outage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.