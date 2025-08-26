Son facing murder charges in mother’s stabbing death in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 24-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges in the murder of his mother Saturday on Peach Drive in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville police responded to a home where they discovered 55-year-old Lilian Ochoa-Menjivar with multiple stab wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation was promptly initiated by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit, alongside District 2 Patrol and the Crime Scene Unit. Detectives identified the victim’s son, Hector Munoz-Ochoa, as the suspect. Munoz-Ochoa was arrested and is currently detained at the Duval County jail.

According to court records, Munoz-Ochoa was arrested in 2020 for threatening to kill his mother with a knife. The case was dropped. A year later he was arrested for aggravated battery and found incompetent to stand trial, according to court records. He was placed in a mental health facility for two years.

Hector Munoz-Ochoa Hector Munoz-Ochoa is charged in the stabbing death of his mother, 55-year-old Lilian Ochoa-Menjivar. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

