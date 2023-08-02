Songwriters festival is returning for their annual celebration in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Sing Out Loud Festival partners with Bozard Ford for the St. Augustine Songwriters Festival.

It will be hosted in Downtown St. Augustine from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

This festival will focus on the creative process of songwriting and the stories behind the songs.

There will be multiple artists attending the event including Ronnie Bowman a collaborator with Luke Combs. Bowman helped Combs write the song “Crazy Beautiful.”

Venues including the Colonial Oak Music Park, Prohibition Kitchen, and Tradewinds Lounge will once again host the event, echoing last year’s successful collaboration. The St. Augustine Songwriters Festival is presented by Sing Out Loud Festival and Bozard Ford, with support from San Sebastian Winery, Jalaram Hotels, St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum, Old Town Trolley Tours, Flagler Health+, Chris Lucero Bail Bonds, Tibbs Tees, St. George Inn, St. Francis Inn, St. Augustine Distillery, The Listening Room Café, and Cycle Here Media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: JHS is having a Cutest Pet Photo Contest

Read: Contest: Enter to win tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400!

Read: VIP tickets available for the Sea and Sky Spectacular at Jacksonville Beach with the Blue Angels

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.