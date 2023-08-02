JHS is having a Cutest Pet Photo Contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Human Society is hosting a Cutest Pet Photo Contest where dog owners can submit their furry pets.

Here are the steps you need to take to enter the contest:

Visit https://buff.ly/31LbChi between August 1 - 27, 2023 to set up your pet’s profile and upload their photo. The cost to enter is a $10 donation to JHS

A $1 donation = 1 vote. Voting ends at 8 pm ET on August 31, 2023.

In addition to bragging rights, the pet with the most votes will receive,

Official title as “Jacksonville’s Cutest Pet”

Digital billboards with their photo across Jacksonville

A feature as JHS Spokespet for one month of your choice on the front page of the JHS website

Features on the JHS website front page all year in 2024

An interview shared on the JHS blog and social media

1-hour professional photoshoot with Joan H Walker PAWtography

Special media release to all local news outlets

A swag bag from JHS and Subaru Jacksonville

11 runners-up will earn the title of JHS Spokespet of the Month and be featured on the JHS website for one month in 2024.

Every single contest entry and vote will provide JHS with much-needed, lifesaving funds that enable us to continue serving our community and caring for nearly 9,000 dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies each year.

We can’t wait to see all your picture paw-fact pets! Enter your pet now: https://buff.ly/2QBhaVk

