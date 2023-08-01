Back to after school classes at Augusta Savage Mentoring Center begins soon in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Registration is now open for multiple, after school classes at Augusta Savage Mentoring Center. All classes are free of charge.

The programs, age and class size limits and dates and times include:

Program Name & Description Age & Class Size Limit Dates & Times Fall/Spring classes - - Art Workshops by Barbara CornettTeaching about different artistic mediums and artists beginning August through December 2023. Grades 1 through 12 8 students maximum per class time slot Wednesday or Thursday Aug. 23 - Dec. 14, 2023 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. Reading Tutoring Teaching reading comprehension to elementary school students by introducing them to reading materials about cultures and places around the world. Grades 1 through 6 10 students maximum Class is full Math Tutoring by Lucy ConradAssisting high school students with their specific needs in all areas of math. Grades 9 through 12 10 students maximum per class time slot Thursday Starting Aug. 31, 2023 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Math Tutoring by F. Braman & C. HigginbothamAssisting students with specific needs from basic math up to geometry. **Individual assistance offered for Algebra II and College Algebra** Grades 6 through 11 6 students max per class Wednesday Starting Aug. 16, 2023 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Counselor Tammy RowsonAvailable to students as needed. Grades 1 through 12 Tuesdays Starting Aug. 29, 2023 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Dance by La’Farrah DavisTeaching students from 4 to 16 years of age the basics in ballet, jazz, hip-hop, cheer, and gymnastics, with a performance at the end of the school year. Ballet, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Cheer, and Gymnastics classes Ages 4 to 16 20 students maximum Mondays Starting Sept. 11, 2023 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

According to the City of Green Cove Springs, all 3 class registration forms need to be filled out and turned in to executive assistant to city manager Kimberly Thomas to secure a student spot.

You can find the forms, where to email them and more information on the classes by clicking here.

The Augusta Savage Museum and Mentoring Center is described as a multipurpose building that serves the community in arts, education and after school tutoring.

