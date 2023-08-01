Local

Back to after school classes at Augusta Savage Mentoring Center begins soon in Green Cove Springs

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
It's back to after school classes at Augusta Savage Mentoring Center in just a couple weeks!

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Registration is now open for multiple, after school classes at Augusta Savage Mentoring Center. All classes are free of charge.

The programs, age and class size limits and dates and times include:

Program Name & DescriptionAge & Class Size LimitDates & Times
Fall/Spring classes--
Art Workshops by Barbara CornettTeaching about different artistic mediums and artists beginning August through December 2023.Grades 1 through 12 8 students maximum per class time slotWednesday or Thursday Aug. 23 - Dec. 14, 2023 4:00 - 5:30 p.m.
Reading Tutoring Teaching reading comprehension to elementary school students by introducing them to reading materials about cultures and places around the world.Grades 1 through 6 10 students maximumClass is full
Math Tutoring by Lucy ConradAssisting high school students with their specific needs in all areas of math.Grades 9 through 12 10 students maximum per class time slotThursday Starting Aug. 31, 2023 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Math Tutoring by F. Braman & C. HigginbothamAssisting students with specific needs from basic math up to geometry. **Individual assistance offered for Algebra II and College Algebra**Grades 6 through 11 6 students max per classWednesday  Starting Aug. 16, 2023 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Counselor Tammy RowsonAvailable to students as needed.Grades 1 through 12Tuesdays  Starting Aug. 29, 2023 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Dance by La’Farrah DavisTeaching students from 4 to 16 years of age the basics in ballet, jazz, hip-hop, cheer, and gymnastics, with a performance at the end of the school year.Ballet, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Cheer, and Gymnastics classes Ages 4 to 16 20 students maximumMondays Starting Sept. 11, 2023 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

According to the City of Green Cove Springs, all 3 class registration forms need to be filled out and turned in to executive assistant to city manager Kimberly Thomas to secure a student spot.

You can find the forms, where to email them and more information on the classes by clicking here.

The Augusta Savage Museum and Mentoring Center is described as a multipurpose building that serves the community in arts, education and after school tutoring.

