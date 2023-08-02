Cash App now accepted to ride with Jacksonville Transportation Authority

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking for another way to pay for rides around Jacksonville? Jacksonville Transportation Authority has you covered.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1, JTA will now accept the mobile payment service, Cash App, as another way to pay. JTA said it is the first transit agency in the country to off this form of payment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“JTA is always looking for new ways to enhance the rider experience,” JTA CEO Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. said.” “With JTA being the first transit agency in the country to offer Cash App integration, it further solidifies our commitment to providing easier ways for our community to ride with us, and makes our services more accessible than ever before through the MyJTA app.”

Read: VIP tickets available for the Sea and Sky Spectacular at Jacksonville Beach with the Blue Angels

As announced, Cash App will integrate with the current use of MyJTA powered by Moovit. The added mobile payment option will be offered by Token Transit, JTA’s partner for its mobile payment service.

The belief by JTA is that by offering Cash App as a form of payment, more customers can take advantage of the MyJTA app.

According to JTA, users can now select “Cash App” when selecting a method of payment at checkout. This will then prompt to connect their MyJTA account to their Cash App account.

Cash App will become a flexible mode of payment for fixed bus routes, First Coast Flyer rides, ReadiRide trips, Clay County Flex routes and St. Johns River Ferry rides. This option will also be accepted on Gameday Xpress rides to Jacksonville Jaguars games and other select events at EverBank Stadium.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Customers can visit https://myjta.com to learn more about the MyJTA app and how to download the application on Apple and Android devices.