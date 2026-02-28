Soul on the stove: Chef John Cartel celebrates culture through cuisine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sounds of a busy kitchen fill the air.

“Can I get some dishes please?”

Ding.

“Come on, y’all, we’re doing good, let’s not get backed up.”

A microwave door shuts as plates slide across the counter.

At 1st & Goal Sports Bar in Arlington, the energy is constant and so is the passion of Executive Chef John Cartel, a local culinary star known for putting soul in his food in more ways than one.

“One of the things I like to cook is soul food,” Cartel says. “And being African American, that’s how we bond.”

Honoring black culinary legacy

In honor of Black History Month, Cartel opened his kitchen to Action News Jax Ben Becker to reflect on the generations of Black chefs who shaped American cuisine, many without recognition.

“As far as the food scene in Jacksonville, we don’t get as much credit as we should,” he explains.

For Cartel, his dream began at just 14 years old, and more than two decades later, that passion is still burning strong.

From food truck to Forbes

Before becoming a big name, Cartel built his brand on wheels.

For eight years, he operated a popular food truck, earning a reputation for bold flavors, especially his signature crab boil wings, often called some of the best in Jacksonville.

In 2020, his food truck was featured in Forbes as part of a spotlight on Black-owned restaurants across the country.

Today, Cartel boasts more than 60,000 social media followers and continues to expand his reach through catering and private chef services.

A safe haven in the community

Action News Jax first introduced viewers to Cartel back in 2019, when he parked his food truck in Jacksonville’s Moncrief neighborhood.

At the time, his truck became more than a place to grab a meal; it became a safe haven where there is often violence.

“I had a lot of celebrities, like rappers from Jacksonville, and some from the other side,” Cartel recalls. “But when they came to my truck, it was never nonsense.”

Feeding the pros

Cartel’s culinary talents have also made their way into the homes of professional athletes. He’s worked as a private chef for numerous current and former players from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“One of my main clients was Myles Jack while he was in the NFL,” Cartel says. “I cooked for Leonard Fournette, Jalen Ramsey, that 2017 AFC team, I cooked for almost 20 of those players.”

A taste of excellence

Back in the kitchen, it was time for a taste test.

On the plate: pasta loaded with lobster, shrimp, and crawfish, topped with a Maryland-style crab cake.

“A-plus, A-plus,” said Becker. “You could sell this in Baltimore.”

Cartel laughs. “Thank you.”

