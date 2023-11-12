Source: Accused bank robber caught after crash on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An accused bank robber has been caught and Action News Jax obtained video of the crash that led to his arrest.

Police chased 42-year-old Robert William Herrington through an intersection, where he collided with a JTA bus before hitting two more cars.

Video Action News Jax obtained from a source shows the suspected serial robber speeding away from police and hitting a JTA bus at the intersection of Cassat Ave and Highway Ave. The car nearly went airborne and it collided with a truck, then spun, and crashed into a Prius in a parking lot.

Jamiyah Butler saw the crash unfold.

“I looked up and I saw the bus and car crash and hit each other, the bus flew this way, the other car flew that way, and I was scared,” she said. “When they hit each other, it was like a spark, smoke everywhere.”

Action News Jax doesn’t have his mugshot yet, but we found a photo of him from the Department of Corrections as Herrington has served time for robbery and grand theft. Now, he’s facing several charges listed in JSO’s inmate search, including four counts of armed robbery.

A source told Action News Jax he’s accused of robbing the 121 Financial Credit Union and Regions Bank we told you happened in a span of three days in North Jacksonville.

Two of his case numbers match those crimes on the inmate page, it’s where investigators said he would pass the tellers a note and demand money before running away with it.

Action News Jax also learned from the source he’s accused of robbing a pizza shop and outlet store this week, also in North Jacksonville and the Normandy area.

On Friday, Action News Jax spoke with Alisha Clemons, who tried going to the 121 Financial Bank and saw the police.

“There’s a lot we wouldn’t expect in the world today but that, no, you got to be bold,” she said. “It’s hard times for anybody no matter what you do but that’s real bold.”

After the crash, video shows officers approaching the car and it looks like they say something to him a few times before they brought him to the ground through the passenger door. Then, there’s what appears to be a struggle during the arrest. He’s eventually handcuffed and walked to the back of a patrol car.

A spokesperson for JTA said its driver and five passengers were on the bus at the time, they all had minor injuries. The driver went to the hospital, but the passengers didn’t.

