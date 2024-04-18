Sources: Regency Square Mall could be torn down for soccer stadium and new retail redevelopment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The site of the Regency Square Mall could soon be torn down to make way for a major retail redevelopment, including a soccer stadium.

Multiple sources told Action News Jax Ben Becker that a Jacksonville-based ownership group, which includes Florida Gators great Tim Tebow, is aiming to build a soccer stadium at the site.

Action News Jax first told you in December that Tebow’s Group is bringing men’s and women’s soccer teams to the area. They are slated to start play in 2025 in the United Soccer League (USL), provided they can find a place to play. The USL is a developmental league.

Becker also learned that in addition to the soccer stadium, there would be a facility for disabled athletes. The mall could be torn down but it’s expected that Impact Church will remain on the site according to a church source.

Action News Jax first told you last July that Tebow’s Group was pursuing a potential site in northern St. Johns County.

Becker reached out to St. Johns County Administrator Joy Andrews who said they have tried many locations in St. Johns and haven’t found anything suitable at this point. She added that they are still open to hold more discussions.

Steve Livingstone, President and CEO of Sporting Jax, responded to the potential plans for the soccer stadium, saying:

“Our priority is focused on identifying the right location to develop world-class facilities for our men’s and women’s pro soccer teams. We’re evaluating several sites in Northeast Florida and will share more details as they are finalized.”

The Regency Square Mall opened 57 years ago and has been in decline for more than a decade. Action News Jax reported last October, the mall was slapped with $726,000 in new fines for repeated code violations.

Action News Jax is told by a city leader an official announcement could come in a matter of weeks, but there are still details to work out.

Becker reached out to the mall’s owners and is waiting to hear back.

