JAXUSL announced the name of the new professional soccer organization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JAXUSL announced on Dec. 12 that the new men’s and women’s soccer teams will be called Sporting Club Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville-based group of investors and executives now have the rights to a USL Championship and want to begin playing in 2025.

The ownership includes Tim Tebow and Fred Taylor. The logo and motto of the teams were also released.

The men’s team is in the USL and the women’s team is in the new USL Super League.

The venue location is still being determined.

