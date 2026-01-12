Southeast Georgia baby too young to be vaccinated gets measles, Department of Public Health says

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed a case of measles in a baby who is too young to receive routine vaccinations.

The infant, who contracted the virus while traveling internationally, resides in the Coastal Health District, according to a Monday news release.

Southeast Georgia counties Camden and Glynn are included in the Coastal Health District.

This case marks the first reported measles incident in Georgia for 2026. DPH said officials are actively working to identify individuals who may have been exposed to the child, highlighting the contagious nature of measles.

Measles is known to be highly contagious and can remain airborne or on surfaces for up to 2 hours after an infected person has left the area.

Symptoms typically emerge seven to 14 days following exposure, beginning with a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. Subsequently, a rash of tiny red spots develops, starting from the head and spreading throughout the body.

The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is deemed safe and effective in preventing measles, DPH said. DPH said vaccination significantly enhances immunity; more than 95% of individuals receiving the first dose develop immunity. A second dose further boosts protection, raising it to about 98%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that the first dose of the MMR vaccine be administered between 12 and 15 months of age, followed by a second dose between ages 4 and 6.

For infants aged 6 to 11 months traveling internationally, DPH said a single dose of the MMR vaccine is advised prior to travel, with two additional doses after reaching their first birthday.

In 2025, there were 10 confirmed cases of measles reported in Georgia. The DPH encourages individuals exhibiting symptoms of measles to contact their health care providers immediately and advises against visiting health facilities without prior notification to prevent potential spread.

The Georgia Department of Public Health and CDC have additional measles resources on their websites.

