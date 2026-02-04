Southeast Toyota Distributors completes $145M processing facility at JAXPORT

BLOUNT ISLAND, Fla. — JE Dunn Construction and Southeast Toyota Distributors celebrated the completion of a $145 million vehicle processing center at the Port of Jacksonville today. The new 88-acre facility at JAXPORT will have the capacity to process nearly 4,000 vehicles per week.

The project modernized Southeast Toyota Distributors’ existing operations by relocating them from Talleyrand to Blount Island.

The new center is expected to improve processing capacity by 6% over the previous facility.

The 88-acre property features specialized equipment intended to streamline the processing of vehicles. This includes a three-lane car wash and a fuel island designed to accelerate the fueling process. The facility also features a rail connection system and electric vehicle charging stations.

These additions allow the company to scale operations as Toyota continues its Beyond Zero electrification efforts.

The project was a collaboration between JE Dunn, kasper architects and Southeast Toyota Distributors.

Lauren Schwing, senior project manager at kasper architects, said her team worked with the partners for more than three years to guide the design from early planning to completion. “Designing a facility of this scale required close collaboration and a clear understanding of Southeast Toyota’s operational needs, both today and for the future,” Schwing said.

JAXPORT CEO Eric Green described Southeast Toyota Distributors as one of the port’s longest-standing tenants. “With Florida and the broader Southeast US continuing to add residents and visitors, their expanded capabilities allow us to efficiently serve rising demand for autos across our region and state — while supporting hundreds of quality local jobs,” Green said.

Following the completion of construction, the company will begin using the facility to process vehicle deliveries.

Eric Carter, group vice president of operations for Southeast Toyota Distributors, said the company will continue its long-term growth in Jacksonville. “Now that construction is completed, we look forward to serving our dealer network even faster and better than before,” Carter said.

