SpaceX set to launch Indonesian satellite into orbit June 18

CAPE CAVANVERAL, Fla. — In an exciting development, SpaceX is gearing up for another launch and landing mission tonight. The private spaceflight company will send an Indonesian communications satellite, SATRIA-1, into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

The highlight of the mission is the ambitious attempt to land the rocket’s first stage on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the SATRIA-1 satellite, is scheduled for liftoff during a 178-minute window that opens at 6:04 p.m. today. The launch will take place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, marking another significant step in the commercial space industry’s progress.

Space enthusiasts and curious observers can witness the event live on Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly through the company’s website. Coverage is expected to commence approximately 15 minutes before the launch, providing viewers with insightful commentary and analysis.

If the mission proceeds according to plan, the Falcon 9′s first stage will embark on an awe-inspiring return journey back to Earth. After delivering the SATRIA-1 satellite to the designated trajectory, the rocket’s first stage will execute a controlled descent and perform a vertical landing on the SpaceX droneship named “A Shortfall of Gravitas.”

The touchdown is projected to occur approximately 8.5 minutes after liftoff, showcasing the technological prowess of SpaceX’s reusable rocket technology.

This mission holds particular significance as it marks the 12th launch and landing of this specific Falcon 9 booster. Among its previous missions were four Dragon missions to the International Space Station (ISS) on behalf of NASA. Two of these were crewed missions, successfully ferrying astronauts to and from the ISS, while the other two were resupply flights carrying essential cargo and scientific equipment.

The upper stage of Falcon 9 will continue its journey, carrying the SATRIA-1 satellite toward geosynchronous transfer orbit. Approximately 37 minutes after liftoff, the satellite will be deployed, enabling it to provide vital communication services to the Indonesian region.

This evening’s launch and landing attempt by SpaceX showcases the company’s dedication to advancing reusable rocket technology and improving the efficiency of space missions. By successfully recovering and reusing rockets, SpaceX aims to revolutionize space exploration, making it more accessible and cost-effective.

