Sporting JAX adds four more to inaugural roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville adds four more college stars to its inaugural roster. The club signed midfielders Madison Kemp and Sophia Boman, and defenders Paige Kenton and Katie Sullivan.

“The four talents bring fearlessness, confidence, and a fierce competitive edge to our team,” says Sporting JAX head coach Stacey Balaam. “As they transition to a professional level, I’m confident they will rise to every challenge and make an immediate impact on the field.”

Madison Kemp played her final season at the University of Kentucky, where she started in all 21 matches. During that final season, Kemp scored five goals and five assists and was named third team All-SEC. She spent the first four years of her collegiate career at Gonzaga University. In total, Kemp scored 28 goals over five seasons.

Sophia Boman was the team captain at the University of Minnesota, where she played every minute in her final season as a graduate student. Boman received multiple awards throughout her collegiate career, including All-Big Ten first team, second team All Big Ten twice, and All-Freshman team. Boman scored 24 goals and 17 assists during her time with the Gophers.

Paige Kenton played four years at the University of Pennsylvania, where she scored three goals and two assists. Kenton graduated Magna Cum Laude at Penn with a honors B.A in neuroscience. Kenton played her fifth year at the University of Delaware.

Katie Sullivan played four seasons Johns Hopkins University, where she tallied 19 goals and 8 assists in her final season. In her collegiate career, Sullivan scored 60 goals and 31 assists, both of which rank second in program history.

The four will join Georgia Brown, Ashlyn Puerta, Zara Siassi, Parker Roberts, and Carolina Murray, who were signed in recent weeks.

Sporting JAX’s home opener will be Saturday, August 23, against DC Power FC at Hodges Stadium.

