Sporting JAX to host open practice for youth soccer fans

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Sporting JAX, the First Coast’s first pro women’s soccer team, is inviting local youth soccer players and their families to an exclusive open practice this Thursday, August 7, at Veterans Park in St. Johns.

The free, family friendly event will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and is presented by Ascension St. Vincent’s.

Young athletes will get an up close look at a real training session, meet players, collect autographs, and take photos with team members.

The event was planned following the cancellation of Sporting JAX’s recent preseason matches due to severe weather and travel issues with their international opponents.

Sporting JAX makes its official debut in the USL Super League on Saturday, August 23, with a home opener against DC Power FC at Hodges Stadium. The match will stream live on Peacock.

