Sporting JAX names VyStar Credit Union as exclusive credit union partner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sporting Club Jacksonville has announced a multi-year partnership with VyStar Credit Union, designating the financial institution as the Exclusive Credit Union Partner of Sporting JAX.

The community-focused agreement centers on youth development, women’s professional soccer and fan engagement across Northeast Florida.

Under the deal, VyStar will serve as a presenting partner of the club’s youth academy and community programming, with brand visibility across Sporting JAX media platforms, matchday experiences and digital channels. VyStar branding will also appear on academy jerseys and backpacks, and the credit union will serve as presenting partner of youth tournaments, Soccer Media Day and other community soccer events.

VyStar will also carry branding on the women’s professional team jerseys and will engage fans through matchday activations, hospitality experiences and promotional events throughout the season.

“This partnership is about more than branding — it’s about creating opportunities for young athletes, supporting women’s professional soccer and delivering meaningful experiences for our fans,” said Mark Warburton, President of Soccer, Sporting JAX.

VyStar Chief Marketing Officer Dana Karzan said the partnership builds on the credit union’s existing regional sports investments. “This partnership allows us to invest in youth soccer, connect with passionate fans and continue supporting the growth and vitality of the communities we serve,” Karzan said.

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